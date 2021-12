Gut-Behrami to miss at least four Alpine Ski World Cup races with COVID-19

Lara Gut-Behrami, one of the leading lights on the women's Alpine Ski World Cup circuit, is to miss at least four races due to contracting COVID-19.

The Swiss skier, who won a super-G race seven days ago on home snow in St Moritz, developed cold-like symptoms in Val d'Isère, according to Swiss-Ski.

This led Gut-Behrami and two staff members who were also unwell to leave the French resort, even before COVID-19 tests came back positive.

The positive test rules Gut-Behrami out of today's downhill contest in Val d'Isère and tomorrow's super-G race, as well as two giant slalom contests in Courchevel next week.

All other Swiss skiers returned negative tests for COVID-19, according to Swiss-Ski.

Lara Gut-Behrami won two world title in Cortina d'Ampezzo earlier this year ©Getty Images

Gut-Behrami is the reigning super-G and giant slalom world champion, so is missing races where she would have been among the favourites.

The 30-year-old was second in the overall World Cup standings last season, and at one stage won four consecutive races.

Gut-Behrami did win the super-G crystal globe.

This season has not gone so well, although Gut-Behrami - a Sochi 2014 super-G bronze medallist - has still recorded three World Cup podium finishes.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Europe, with the new Omicron variant believe to me more transmissible and beginning to wreak havoc on the sporting calendar.