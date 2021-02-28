Federica Brignone ended Lara Gut-Behrami's run of four successive International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup victories by completing the super-G course fastest in Val di Fassa.

Brignone, the reigning overall World Cup champion, was more than half a second quicker than the rest of the field and ensured there would be a home winner at the Italian resort.

The winning time was 1min 14.61sec, and it is Brignone's first World Cup victory this season.

Gut-Behrami was second in 1:15.20 and Corinne Suter third in 1:15.33, with the Swiss duo having made the podium in all three races in Val di Fassa this weekend.

Italy's Elena Curtoni placed fourth, with compatriots Francesca Marsaglia and Marta Bassino fifth and sixth in that order.

While Gut-Behrami will be disappointed to see the run of successive World Cup wins end at four, the result does mean she has secured a third career super-G crystal globe.

With only one super-G race left on the calendar, Gut-Behrami has an unassailable 202-point lead in the standings.

Lara Gut-Behrami has finished in the top three in eight consecutive World Cup races ©Getty Images

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová placed well down in 32nd, meaning Gut-Behrami's lead in the overall standings has been stretched to 187 points.

Having won two gold medals and a bronze earlier this month at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, securing the overall crown would cap what is already a career-best season for Gut-Behrami.

Eight World Cup races remain but half are slalom contests - a discipline Vlhová specialises in and Gut-Behrami normally skips.

The World Cup circuit now moves to Jasná is Slovakia, which is due to stage slalom and giant slalom races next weekend (March 6 and 7).