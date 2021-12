World champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland edged out Sofia Goggia in the super-G in St Moritz to deny the Italian a fourth straight Alpine Skiing World Cup victory.

Gut-Behrami, the reigning world champion in the super-G and giant slalom events, clocked 1min 19.82sec in tricky conditions to top the podium on home soil at the Swiss venue.

Goggia, who claimed back-to-back downhill victories before reigning supreme in the super-G at the World Cup at Lake Louise last weekend, was second, 0.18sec adrift.

American double Olympic and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin took third having completed the course in 1:21.00, more than a second behind Gut-Behrami.

The protagonists of today's Super-G podium will have quite a few stories to tell during the season 🤭

1️⃣ Lara Gut-Behrami

2️⃣ @goggiasofia

3️⃣ @MikaelaShiffrin #fisalpine pic.twitter.com/E9AaNxiVUG — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 11, 2021

Shiffrin's result in just her second World Cup super-G in almost two years saw her extend her lead at the top of the overall standings.

She has 465 points, 70 clear of Goggia in second, while Slovakia's Petra Vlhová occupies third spot on 340.

Vlhová opted not to compete at the event in St Moritz, which has hosted two Winter Olympic Games.

The World Cup continues with a second super-G tomorrow.