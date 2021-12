Shiffrin sits out downhill race in Val d'Isère, giving Goggia chance to close gap in overall World Cup standings

Speed specialists including Sofia Goggia have another chance to impress with two women's Alpine Ski World Cup races scheduled in Val d'Isère over the coming days.

A downhill race begins the World Cup leg at the French resort tomorrow, before a super-G contest on Sunday (December 19).

Goggia - the reigning Olympic downhill champion - has won both World Cup races in the discipline so far this season.

A super-G victory and second-place finish have also propelled the Italian to second place in the overall standings.

Goggia was quickest in yesterday's first training run in Val d'Isère.

It is a resort she has a strong record at, having finished first and second in the two downhill races in Val d'Isère last season.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the overall World Cup leader, but will ski only in the super-G race in Val d'Isère ©Getty Images

Swiss skier Corinne Suter also finished first and second in the two downhill races, adding a super-G second place, and can be expected to compete at the top this weekend despite not finding her best form so far this season.

American Mikaela Shiffrin is the overall World Cup leader, but will ski only in the super-G race this weekend.

Shiffrin, who is coming off back-to-back third-place finishes in super-G races in St. Moritz, has an eye on two giant slalom contests in Courchevel next week.

After Val d'Isère, the next eight World Cup races will be either slalom or giant slalom events - Shiffrin's favourites.