The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has announced six Moroccan players have been banned from the sport after being found guilty of a variety of match-fixing charges.

Amine Ahouda, Anas Chakrouni, Ayoub Chakrouni, Mohamed Zakaria Khalil, Soufiane El Mesbahi and Yassir Kilani were sanctioned after a hearing overseen by independent anti-corruption hearing officer Charles Hollander.

Ayoub Chakrouni was given a life ban from the sport and fined $10,000 (£7,400/€8,800).

Ahouda and Anas Chakrouni were banned for 11 and 10 years respectively, while Khalil, El Mesbahi and Kilani received nine-year sanctions.

The five players were also fined $5,000 (£3,700/€4,400).

"The sanctions mean that the players are prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by any international tennis governing body or national association for the length of their bans," an ITIA statement read.

"Mr Hollander found that the players were guilty of multiple offenses and a variety of match fixing charges, including fixing elements of matches, receiving money for fixing and failing to report corrupt approaches.

"The ITIA investigation found that the players' offences were linked and therefore were subject to a joint hearing."

Four of the players have participated in the Davis Cup during their careers ©Getty Images

Ahouda has achieved the highest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking of the six players during his career, with the 24-year-old having reached 668 in the world back in 2017.

Khalil has reached 576 in the International Tennis Federation's rankings.

Ahouda is one of four sanctioned players to have represented Morocco in the Davis Cup.

Ayoub Chakrouni, El Mesbahi and Kilani have also appeared in the men’s team tennis tournament during their careers.