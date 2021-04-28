Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska remains ineligible to compete after her latest appeal to lift a provisional suspension was denied, it has been confirmed.

Yastremska has been suspended from playing since early January after banned substance mesterolone was found in an out-of-competition sample.

The 20-year-old has denied using any performance-enhancing drugs and claims the positive test was the result of "contamination".

Since receiving the provisional suspension, Yastremska has filed several appeals but failed at every attempt.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed the chair of the independent tribunal denied Yastremska’s second application after convening to hear her case.

The ITF had rejected a previous application by Yastremska, resulting in the women’s world number 31 filing an urgent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ahead of the Australian Open.

Dayana Yastremska, who reached the second week of Wimbledon in 2019, was provisionally banned in January following the discovery of mesterolone in an out-of-competition sample ©Getty Images

The CAS also dismissed her appeal, which meant she was unable to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year despite travelling to Melbourne for the event.

Yastremska was placed into quarantine along with others involved in the Australian Open.

She was on one of the three planes to Melbourne where positive COVID-19 cases were later identified and was among the 72 players forced into a two-week period of strict quarantine prior to the start of the tournament.

The Ukrainian reached a career high ranking of world number 21 in January 2020 and has three Women’s Tennis Association titles to her name.

Her best Grand Slam performance came at Wimbledon in 2019 when she made it through to the fourth round, losing to China’s Zhang Shuai.