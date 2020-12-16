Algerian tennis player Aymen Ikhlef has been banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of multiple match-fixing offences.

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said Ikhlef, who had a highest Association of Tennis Professionals singles ranking of 1,739, committed 10 breaches of the tennis anti-corruption programme.

He was found guilty of match-fixing, two instances of soliciting other players not to use their best efforts, three instances of failure to report a corrupt approach and one charge of failing to co-operate with the TIU investigation.

Ikhlef has also been fined $10,000 (£7,400/€8,200) following a disciplinary case heard by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, author of the second report into state-sponsored doping by Russia.

The 23-year-old Algerian "is permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis", the TIU said.

He becomes the second player to be banned for life this month, following Ukraine's Stanislav Poplavskyy.

The TIU found Poplavskyy "had partaken in match fixing and courtsiding activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019".