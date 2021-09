Germany’s Dario Drebenstedt has been banned from tennis for 12 months after attempting to buy a wildcard for a tournament in Egypt, it has been confirmed.

Drebenstedt has been found guilty of several breaches of the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme (TACP) rules.

The 26-year-old has been fined $5,000 (£3,654/€4,269) and hit with a one-year ban from the sport.

All Drebenstedt’s offences took place at a tournament in Egypt this year, where he was found to have attempted to buy a wildcard and make "corrupt approaches to other players".

According to the TACP rules, "no covered person shall, directly or indirectly, offer, pay or accept any money, benefit or consideration for the provision of a wildcard to an event".

Dario Drebenstedt has been banned from "playing in or attending" any sanctioned tennis event for 12 months ©Getty Images

Drebenstedt also violated a further four anti-corruption rules, meaning he is prohibited from "playing in or attending" any sanctioned tennis event until September 20 next year.

Ranked 2,905 in the world rankings, Drebenstedt last played competitively on the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour in the M25 Ueberlingen event in Germany in August, where he reached the second round.

Drebenstedt competed in back-to-back M15 tournaments in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt in February.