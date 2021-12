Beijing 2022 event held in New York City to help bring Games closer to American citizens

A Winter Olympic Games-themed event took place at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden in New York City in an attempt to bring Beijing 2022 closer to American citizens.

Organised by the Chinese Consulate General in New York, Huang Ping, the event featured a photo exhibition and a lighting ceremony.

Key elements of the Games, including images of the official mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon and sporting pictograms, were on display.

"The motto of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is 'Together for a Shared Future'", Huang said at the event, as reported by Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

The Beijing National Stadium is set to host the Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on February 4 ©Getty Images

"I believe that if we could play together, we could work together.

"The Olympic spirit of solidarity, friendship and peace not only inspires the athletes to exceed their physical limits, but also promotes mutual understanding across cultures and build a harmonious world."

Martha Neighbors, Interim President and chief executive at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, said that the motto of the Games 'Together for a Shared Future is "wonderful".

"I think that's absolutely something for not just individuals, but communities and nations to aspire to," she said, adding she wishes that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is "a huge success."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is set to take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games between March 4 and 13.