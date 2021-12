Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 set to be discussed at Olympic Summit

Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 are among the topics set to be discussed at the 10th Olympic Summit, scheduled to take place by videoconference tomorrow.

The one-day event is set to bring together representatives from the Olympic Movement, including International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-presidents, Executive Board members, Presidents of International Federations, Presidents of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and Presidents of Continental Associations of NOCs.

Proceedings are scheduled to be led by IOC President Thomas Bach, who is set to be based at Olympic House in Lausanne in Switzerland.

Other topics set to be discussed include the sports calendar, the Olympic Virtual Series and esports, good governance, anti-doping and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

Tokyo 2020 went ahead after being postponed by a year due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

The agenda is similar to last year’s virtual summit, where international support for the role of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, the fight against doping, Rule 50, virtual sports and gaming and Olympic Agenda 2020, dominated the agenda.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were delayed by one year due to COVID-19 restrictions, went ahead in the summer.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics are due to commence on February 4, though growing criticisms regarding China's human rights record have threatened to overshadow the Games.