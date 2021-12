Cédric Van Branteghem has been announced as the incoming chief executive of the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC).

Van Branteghem will assume his role on March 1.

He will succeed Philippe Vander Putten, who will step down as chief executive at the end of February.

Vander Putten had announced his intention to leave the role after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics back in April.

"When Philippe Vander Putten announced in April of last year that he would be leaving the BOIC, the BOIC was faced with the challenge of finding a worthy replacement," said Jean-Michel Saive, BOIC chairman.

"I am very pleased that Cédric Van Branteghem felt addressed by our vacancy.

"Cédric has covered an impressive track, both as a top athlete and professionally.

"Together with the Board of directors, I look forward to this new collaboration and welcome Cédric to Team Belgium."

Van Branteghem currently serves as the meeting director of the Memorial Van Damme, an annual Diamond League athletics meeting in Brussels.

The 42-year-old is a two-time Olympian.

He competed at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics in the 400 metres.

Cédric Van Branteghem has been the meeting director of the Memorial Van Damme ©Getty Images

Van Branteghem was a member of the Belgian 4x400m team which finished fourth at Beijing 2008.

"I thank the BOIC for the confidence it has placed in me and I look forward to strengthening Team Belgium,” said Van Branteghem.

"I have experienced many beautiful moments with Team Belgium in the past; in a way, it feels like coming home.

"Our main priority will be to continue building together with all the top sports actors and partners involved with the ambition to increase the number of Belgian athletes in the world's top at the Olympic Games.

"I am looking forward to this challenge, together with the BOIC team."

The BOIC Nomination and Remuneration Committee had helped to identify Van Branteghem as a candidate for the role.

The Committee worked alongside Korn Ferry Belgium, an external agency specialising in recruitment at executive level.