Belgian NOC hopeful bonuses for top Olympic performers will be exempt from tax

The Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC) has outlined bonuses which will be paid to athletes who achieved top-eight finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A total of €643,000 (£545,000/$755,000) will be paid out thanks to the National Lottery, with 69 athletes to benefit.

Nafi Thiam, who retained her heptathlon title, and Nina Derwael - Belgium's first-ever Olympic gymnastics champion after winning women's uneven bars gold medal - stand to benefit the most, to the tune of €50,000 (£42,000/$59,000).

The 18 members of the men's hockey team, who also won gold, will each receive €12,500 (£11,500/$14,500).

Wout van Aert's men's road race silver medal is worth €30,000 (£25,000/$35,000), while the bronze medals of judoka Matthias Casse and marathon runner Bashir Abdi warrant sums of €20,000 (£17,000/$23,500).

Pieter Devos, Jérôme Guery and Grégory Wathelet of the jumping team will receive €5,000 (£4,200/$5,900) each for the equestrian medal.

Belgian athletes who recorded top-eight finishes at the Olympics will be financially rewarded ©Getty Images

They were Belgium's first equestrian medallists since the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games, and the BOIC arranged for members of the 1976 jumping team to meet them at the airport upon their return from Japan.

Coaches are expected to receive 25 per cent of an athlete's medal premium.

Fourth place is worth €10,000 - or €2,500 (£2,100/$2,900) per athlete in a team sport - while fifth to eighth garners €5,000 or €1,250 (£1,050/$1,450) in a team event.

BOIC chief executive Philippe Vander Putten added that negotiations are underway with the Government to have the bonuses exempt from tax.

Belgium's Tokyo 2020 total of seven medals is the nation's best tally since the 1948 Games in London, when it also won seven medals.