The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) have attended a meeting at the Council of Europe Office in the French capital Paris, to discuss integrity in sport.

FIAS were one of 15 international organisations and 15 sports organisations from 22 countries which attended the meeting.

The delegates formed a working group as part of UNESCO's Kazan Action Plan, which aims to link sport policy development with the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations.

This is designed to ensure people of all ages lead active and healthy lifestyles without discrimination.

UNESCO's Kazan Action Plan was designed to ensure children lead active lifestyles ©UNESCO

The working group discussed adopting guidelines on the promotion and defence of integrity in sport, including the safeguarding of athletes, fans and employees.

Also discussed was the protection of children and other vulnerable groups, the fostering of good governance in sports organisations, the strengthening of measures against the manipulation of sports competitions and anti-doping efforts.

The meeting also saw the working group commit to producing simple guidelines which fit to every country, allowing them to develop overall policies on sport integrity.

The Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport of the Council of Europe volunteered to implement these guidelines worldwide.