The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Athletes' Commission has asked sambo athletes from around the world to act in a responsible and safe manner to mark a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) campaign.

WADA's "Play True Day", which has been celebrated since 2014 on April 9, raises awareness of the importance of clean sport.

With WADA limited when it comes to anti-doping testing at present due to social restrictions put in place by Governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's campaign has taken on a different twist.

The theme for 2020 is "Play Safe on Play True Day 2020", asking athletes to share what they are doing to curb the spread of the virus.

Ivana Jandrić, a sambo athlete from Serbia who is part of the Athletes' Commission, sent a video of support for sambo practitioners around the world as part of the campaign.





Laure Fournier, who chairs the FIAS Athletes' Commission, added words of encouragement.

"You, me, we all know of amazing stories of how sports have helped people in their lives," Fournier said.

"In this time of crisis we see more than ever that people need sport in their lives, and they find ways to continue doing sports together, as events on social media, sharing their daily routine to help those lacking ideas, sharing tutorials.

"Sport has never been such a big part of life as it has become since the beginning of the confinement."

The other members of the FIAS Athletes' Commission are Mariya Oryashkova of Bulgaria, Sydney Tancontian of the Philippines, Stepan Popov of Belarus, Badreddine Diani of Morocco and Nina Cutro-Kelly and the United States.