Sydney Sy, a member of the International Sambo Federation's (FIAS) Athletes' Commission, attended the International Conference for Sport for Women's Empowerment and Employment Programme.

The Filipino athlete was joined by other FIAS representatives, including project manager Kamila Vokoun Hajkova, as the event was held online.

Speakers from various international sports organisations took part with FIAS keen to work towards greater gender equality within the governing body.

"Being a woman does not make you the inferior gender," said Sy, who won a bronze medal in the women's over-80-kilograms division at last year's World Championships in Serbia.

The International Sambo Federation is working towards greater gender equality ©Getty Images

"What we need to do is support each other in making a change for the betterment of our sport."

Sy also pointed out the importance of "digitalising" sport and holding virtual events, amid the ongoing restrictions caused worldwide by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being able to connect with everyone in the sambo community despite the restrictions is also important," she said.

"Like, for example, creating an online sambo training event that everyone can participate in wherever you're from.

"This is needed in keeping the flame burning for everyone in the sambo community."