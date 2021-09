Tokyo 2020 confirms hospitalisations due to COVID five times more than previously reported

Tokyo 2020 has revealed that 25 people were hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 during the Olympic Games - five times the original figure reported by organisers.

The Organising Committee previously announced that just five people connected to the Olympics had gone to hospital due to coronavirus.

But Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō has now confirmed this figure only included overseas attendees as organisers revealed that 20 Japanese had also been hospitalised.

"The initial five we reported was the figure for overseas residents who were hospitalised," said Mutō.

"We released those figures to gauge how much of a burden people from overseas would put on the medical system."

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya added: "This figure gives a more comprehensive view of the situation."

According to Tokyo 2020 figures, 529 people associated with the Olympics tested positive from July 1 to September 8.

Further figures released by organisers said there were 316 positive cases linked to the Paralympics from August 12 to September 8.

Overseas attendees had to adhere to a series of countermeasures at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The first athlete to be treated in hospital after contracting COVID-19 was announced during the Paralympics, but Tokyo 2020 officials said at the time the unnamed individual was "not in a severe condition".

There was public opposition to the Games being held in Tokyo with medical professionals fearing the event could be a "super-spreader" for coronavirus.

More than 11,500 athletes competed at the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8.

Tokyo then welcomed around 4,400 competitors for the Paralympics, which took place from August 24 to September 5.

Anyone travelling to the Japanese capital for the Games had to adhere to a series of COVID-19 countermeasures outlined in the "playbook" created by organisers.

Spectators were barred from events in Tokyo due to the capital being put in a state of emergency.

Japan experienced its biggest wave of the pandemic during the Olympics and Paralympics, with the cases exceeded 25,000 in late August.

State of emergency measures - which had been in place for more than two months - are due to be lifted tomorrow.