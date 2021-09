The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) and the Swedish Armed Forces have launched a collaboration in a bid to develop leadership, endurance and physical fitness of both athletes and soldiers.

Speed skater Nils van der Poel is currently on a mission with the Army Ranger Battalion in Arvidsjaur as he prepares for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

"The garrison area in Arvidsjaur is a very good place to train for a fitness athlete," said van der Poel.

"I will also work as an assistant until my time and skills are sufficient.

"There are things to learn from each other and I think there are many elite athletes who are good soldier material.

Nils van der Poel completed the basic ranger course with the Army Ranger Battalion in 2019 ©Getty Images

"It is a good recruitment base for military operations.

"What I think the Armed Forces can learn from SOK's resource team is, for example, more sustainable training so you stay injury-free, and to have a more individual approach when rehabilitating after an injury."

The SOK's resource team, medical staff, training advisors and physiotherapists have had initial meetings with the Armed Forces to begin their training.

"Cooperation with the Armed Forces contains many opportunities for both them and us," said SOK operations manager Peter Reinebo.

"The performance development project with the Army's fighter battalion in Arvidsjaur is a first concrete step, but in the future several other collaborative projects are planned regarding training and training camps at the regiments, as well as cooperation around competence development in areas such as leadership and analytical skills."

Sweden is set to take 43 athletes across five sports to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20.