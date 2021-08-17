Swedish Olympic Committee to support six researchers as part of development plan

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) will be providing support to six sports researchers as part of a new two-year development programme within the framework of Olympisk Offensiv.

Olympisk Offensiv was launched by the SOC in 2019 to create Olympic success through investing in promising youth athletes.

Peter Reinebo, SOC operations manager, said the purpose of this latest initiative is to support future leaders in activity-related research and performance sports.

The goal is to get increased interaction in research and development work.

The development programme will include an adapted leadership training scheme, interdisciplinary exchange with leading researchers and collaboration with coaches for members of SOC's Top and Talent scheme.

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis was one of Sweden's three gold medallists at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Associate professors Filip Larsen, an expert in physiology and nutrition, Katarina Steding-Ehrenborg, a heart specialist, Anna Melin, who deals in nutrition, and Eric Hamrin Senorski, specialising in sports medicine and physiotherapy, have all been invited to take part.

Professors Carl-Johan Boraxbekk, from the University of Copenhagen cognitive neuroscience department, and Andreas Almqvist, specialising in equipment and technology, join them on the scheme's roster.

At Tokyo 2020, Sweden achieved three gold and nine silver medals to beat its target of at least eight medals.