Disgraced athletics coach Alberto Salazar's appeal against a four-year anti-doping ban has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it is being reported.

Salazar was suspended for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in 2019 for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

The appeal to the CAS was delayed on several occasions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC reports that the appeal has been rejected by the CAS, which has been contacted by insidethegames for confirmation.

Since receiving the USADA sanction, Salazar has also received a lifetime ban from the US Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.

The CAS also rejected Jeffrey Brown's appeal against his four-year ban, per the BBC.

Brown, a doctor specialising in endocrinology who worked with Salazar at the NOP, was found by an American Arbitration Association (AAA) panel to have tampered with patient records, been complicit in Salazar’s trafficking of testosterone and administered an L-carnitine infusion which was over the limits laid out in the World Anti-Doping Code.

An AAA panel found Salazar guilty of trafficking testosterone, tampering or attempting to tamper with the doping-control process and administration of an infusion in excess of the allowed limit.

Alberto Salazar, far left, was supposed to take American long-distance running to new heights through the Nike Oregon Project, but instead it is now shuttered and the head coach banned for both doping and safe-sport violations ©Getty Images

Both were banned until September 29 2023.

The charges followed a six-year USADA investigation.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has promised to investigate those coached by Salazar, after the International Olympic Committee called on it to look into athletes associated with American.

Britain's four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah, Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands - who won three medals at Tokyo 2020 - and American Rio 2016 marathon bronze medallist Galen Rupp are among those to have been coached by Salazar at various junctures.

None have been charged with a doping offence and all deny ever using prohibited substances.

Nike has shut down the NOP and recently removed Salazar's name from a building at its Beaverton headquarters in Oregon after the US Center for SafeSport lifetime ban.

Mary Cain, a former NOP athlete, said in a New York Times op-ed that body-shaming from Salazar led her to self-harm and suicidal thoughts, and that the coaching methods used and unhealthy weight demands resulted in her not having menstrual periods and suffering repeated fractures.

