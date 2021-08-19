Salazar’s name removed from Nike building after lifetime ban by SafeSport

The Alberto Salazar Building at Nike’s Beaverton campus in Oregon has been renamed after the disgraced athletics coach was handed a lifetime ban for sexual and emotional misconduct.

Nike said the punishment issued by the United States Center for SafeSport in July made it "appropriate" to change the building’s name.

Salazar was originally placed on the temporarily banned list as SafeSport investigated his behaviour towards some women he has coached.

SafeSport, an independent body that handles investigations and complaints into abuse and misconduct in Olympic sports, then ruled Salazar as being permanently ineligible to coach US track and field athletes.

The decision is subject to an appeal by Salazar, who received a four-year ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in September 2019.

The Alberto Salazar Building is now called Next%, Nike confirmed in a report by Willamette Week.

Alberto Salazar poses in front of the building that was named after him on the Nike campus in 2013 ©Getty Images

"This change follows the SafeSport decision to permanently ban Alberto from coaching," a statement from Nike read.

"The nature of the allegations and the finding of the lifetime ban makes it appropriate to change the name of the building."

The Lance Armstrong Fitness Center and the Joe Paterno Child Development Center in the campus were also both renamed following scandals involving cycling Armstrong and American football coach Paterno.

After Nike closed down the training centre at the Nike Oregon Project, former American high school star runner Mary Cain claimed in a piece written for the New York Times that she had suffered from years of abuse by Salazar.

American World Championship medallist Kara Goucher came forward to validate her statement, confirming the coach would openly comment about her and other team mates’ bodies and weight.

Salazar has denied all allegations of abuse - specific details of which have not been released by the SafeSport Center.

In a statement, Nike said: "Alberto is no longer a contracted coach and we shuttered the Oregon project almost two years ago.

"Additionally, the SafeSport process is confidential by rule and we will not comment further."

Salazar and doctor Jeffrey Brown were given a four-year ban in 2019 following a six-year investigation conducted by USADA.

The Lance Armstrong Fitness Center at Nike’s Beaverton campus in Oregon was renamed after Lance Armstrong's doping scandal came to light ©Getty Images

Salazar was banned for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes and which was shut down after his suspension.

USADA alleged Salazar trafficked banned performance-enhancing substance testosterone to multiple athletes, and tampered or attempted to tamper with NOP athletes' doping control.

Brown was a paid consultant endocrinologist for NOP on performance enhancement and served as a physician for numerous athletes in the training programme.

Salazar and Brown have both denied wrongdoing.

Salazar is appealing the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the hearing due to take place in March 2022 after it was delayed from its initial hearing in November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision has not yet been released by CAS on whether Salazar's ban will be upheld, shortened or overturned.