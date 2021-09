Stanislav Pozdnyakov has been re-elected as President of the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) at the EFC Elective Congress in Sochi, Russia.

The Russian has led the organisation since 2016 and is also President of the Russian Olympic Committee.

"It is a great honour for me to be the newly elected President," said Pozdnyakov, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"I promise to do everything in my power, to make every effort to develop our sport.

"Your decision gives me confidence that we have passed the past period hand in hand."

The 47-year-old ran unopposed for the title and is set to complete another four-year term at the EFC helm.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, left, won one gold medal at Barcelona 1992, two at Atlanta 1996 and one at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

The elections were supposed to take place in 2020 but were postponed by a year as a result of COVID-19.

The 2021 edition gathered delegates from 42 countries.

It was organised in a hybrid format to allow those unable to attend to participate virtually.

Pozdnyakov was also a four-times Olympic champion in team and individual events in the men's sabre from Barcelona 1992 to Sydney 2000.

A new Executive Committee was also elected at the Congress.

Jacek Slupski, Dieter Lammer, Gabor Boczko, Etienne Vann Cann, Anna Ferraro, Nuala McGarrity, Nikolay Mateev, Metaxia Smaili and Ana Valero were welcomed to the Board.

The EFC was founded in 1991 in Vienna in Austria.