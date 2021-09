Netherlands celebrate three golds on first day of road races at Paralympics

The Netherlands won half of the gold medals on offer in the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games cycling road races at the Fuji International Speedway.

First, Mitch Valize started the day in Shizuoka Prefecture with a gold medal in the men's H5 road race, adding to his success yesterday in the time trial.

He held off Loic Vergnaud of France in a sprint to the line, finishing the 72.9 kilometres course in 2 hours 24min 30sec.

Valize's team-mate Tim de Vries won bronze, 10 seconds behind the pair.

Opening Ceremony flagbearer Jetze Plat got the second win for the Dutch in the men's H4, beating Austria's Thomas Fruehwirth and Alexander Gritsch in a repeat podium of the time trial.

He crossed the line in 2:15:13, more than five minutes in front of the silver medallist Fruehwirth.

The Netherlands' final gold of the day came in the women's H1-4, as Jennette Jansen was quickest across the line in a tight top three.

She was six seconds in front of German Annika Zeyen in a time of 56min 15sec, winner of the time trial yesterday, and nine in front of the United States' Alicia Dana.

10 medals. 5 Paralympic Games. 4 sports. 1 Oksana. @OksanaMasters really can do it all. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/lXJYyd66wY — Team USA (@TeamUSA) September 1, 2021

Oksana Masters claimed her second Paralympic gold medal in road cycling, following the American's victory in the time trial yesterday.

Crossing the line in 2:23:39 in the women's H5, Masters won her fourth Paralympic gold medal, more than three minutes in front of China's Sun Bianbian, while Italian Katia Aere took bronze.

Masters has two golds, a silver and two bronzes in cross-country skiing, two silvers in biathlon and one bronze in rowing - meaning she has claimed Paralympic medals in four sports.

France's Florian Jouanny won the men's H1-2 by over four minutes in a time of 1:49:36.

Luca Mazzone of Italy claimed the silver medal and Sergio Garrote Munoz of Spain took the bronze.

Finally, the Russian Paralympic Committee's Ruslan Kuznetsov dipped Switzerland's Heinz Frei on the line for the men's H3 gold in 2:34.35.

The pair were 31 seconds in front of bronze medallist, Walter Ablinger of Austria.