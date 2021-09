Barbados Olympic Association welcomes the BCA and Skateboard Association of Barbados as new members

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) has welcomed the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Skateboard Association of Barbados as new members in its 2021 General Assembly.

Both were unanimously voted in during the organisation's 2021 General Assembly.

The organisation also announced President of the Barbados Chess Federation Allan Herbert as a new director for a one-year term on the Board.

The meeting, which usually attracts close to 100 people - two delegates from each of the 37 national federations, the Barbados Athletes Commission, BOA directors, employees, and guests - was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19.

Members ratified a new funding by-law that makes it ineligible for the BCA to receive funding from the BOA unless it is designated specifically for cricket by its international partners.

This is because the BCA already receives the same level of lottery and gaming funding as the BOA.

BCA President Conde Riley told members it was a trend for cricket associations around the world to join the National Olympic Committees in their countries.

Cricket is already included in the Commonwealth Games and the International Cricket Council intends to push for the sport's inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Barbadian women's cricket team has been selected to represent the West Indies at the event next year in England after winning a qualification tournament.

The BOA claims to be in a healthy financial position, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Orson Simpson said this is due to the BOA's inactivity as the cost of attending events has skyrocketed because of the need to comply with health and safety regulations.

As a result, the BOA will roll forward a significant portion of funds not used in 2020 to 2021.

It is also said to be establishing a sinking fund to help safeguard the organisation from potential economic troubles in the future.