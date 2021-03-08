Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board member and Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) President Sandra Osborne has called on the "sporting community to take up this baton for the betterment of safe sport for all" in a message to mark International Women's Day and Commonwealth Day.

Osborne was referencing the theme of International Women's Day this year - "#ChooseToChallenge" - which she described as "a call to action to accelerate gender parity, by challenging gender bias and inequality, while celebrating the many achievements of women and girls".

"We #ChooseToChallenge any action that undermines safe sport and the freedom for women and girls to participate in sport in a respectful, welcoming and equitable environment free from all forms of harassment and abuse," Osborne continued.

"At the end of the month, we at the BOA will also be honoring a stalwart who has dedicated her life to sport with the Esther Maynard Icon Award, an initiative of our Women in Sport Commission.

"Today, however, we invite all Barbadians to join the conversation online by posting your stories and tagging us about the women in your lives who inspire you.

"We Choose To Challenge.

"My hope is for the sporting community to take up this baton for the betterment of safe sport for all."

Sandra Osborne, as well as leading the Barbados Olympic Association, is a Commonwealth Games Federation Executive Board member and sits on the Birmingham 2022 Board of Directors ©Getty Images

CGF President Dame Louise Martin has marked Commonwealth Day through a guest blog post on insidethegames.

Dame Louise wrote of how the occasion "takes on a special significance for our Movement this year, as it also marks International Women's Day".

The "exciting women’s sport programme" of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be the first major multi-sport event to have more medals for women than men, was highlighted by the CGF President.

"On this special day, when we celebrate Commonwealth Sport and Women’s Sport, I hope this moment can warm our hearts," concluded Dame Louise.