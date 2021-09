Canada's Sophia Jensen is chasing five medals as the next generation of canoe sprinters prepare to compete at the Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Portugal.

Jensen, who dominated at junior level, winning the women’s C1 200 metres, C1 500m and C2 500m world titles in 2018 and 2019, will now step up to the U23 level.

The 19-year-old will compete in the C1 200m, C1 500m and C2 500m events, as well as the C4 500m and the mixed C2 500m races.

Jensen did not compete in Tokyo as multiple world champions Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent represented Canada, claiming bronze in the women's C2 500m.

Vanessa Tot, who became Croatia’s first female Olympian in the canoe sprint at Tokyo 2020, is also set to challenge for the medals.

Mariami Kerdikashvili of Georgia is also set to feature in the medal places.

Czech Republic’s Petr Fuksa, who finished second at Tokyo 2020 with brother Martin in the B final of the men’s C2 1000m, is also on the start list, as is Italy’s Samuele Burgo, who was ninth in the men’s K1 1000m and 11th in the K2 1000m at the Olympics.

Every continent will be represented at the Championships, including athletes from more than 50 countries.

The Championships begin tomorrow and close on Monday (September 6).