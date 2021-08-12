France and Germany dominate classic team races with two wins each at Wildwater Canoeing European Championships

There were two gold medals for Germany in classic team racing at the Wildwater Canoeing European Championships in León, with France also twice victorious.

The German trio of Norman Weber, Tim Heilinger and Ole Schwarz were convincing C1 winners, completing the course more than 20 second before the runners-up in one of the most impressive showings in Spain.

Weber and Heilinger were second and third respectively in the individual classic race yesterday.

France's Quentin Dazeur, Stephane Antamaria and Etienne Klatt were next to complete the 5.8-kilometre course today, with the Czech team including solo European champion Ondrej Rolenc third.

The Germany-France-Czech Republic podium was replicated in the same order in the men's K1 classic team final, with Marcel Paufler, Finn Hartstein and Andreas Heilinger emerging victorious.

France were victorious in the men's C2 race, however - by less than 0.6sec.



The French completed the course starting at Ventasierra Hostel and finishing in Sabero village in 20min 33.03sec - just ahead of the Czech Republic's time of 20:33.59.

Germany completed the top three but were more than a minute back.

French success was also achieved in the women's K1, with the team comprising Lise Vinet, Phénicia Dupras and Pauline Freslon stopping the clock at 20:23.96 for another win secured by less than a second.

The Czech team came second in 20:24.79, with Germany third.

Attention will turn to individual sprint races tomorrow.