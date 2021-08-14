The Wildwater Canoeing European Championships reached their climax today and French athletes dominated in Sabero in Spain, winning nine out of 11 sprint finals.

The action began with the women's K1 final where Pauline Freslon of France was victorious in a time of 42.82sec to pip Czech Barbora Dimovova to the victory by 26 milliseconds.

Freslon's compatriot Quentin Dazeur then took the glory in the men's C1 final, beating Czech Republic duo Ondrej Rolenc and Matej Vanek who rounded out the top three, despite only qualifying for the final at the second time of asking.

In the men's K1, Belgian Maxime Richard prevented another French victory after finishing 0.06sec quicker than Maxence Barouh.

However, less than 20 minutes later France were back to winning ways in the form of Elsa Gaubert in the women's C1 final.

The French were also adept in the doubles events as they achieved a one-two finish in the men's C2 as Stephane Santamaria and Dazeur outpaced Pierre Troubady and Hugues Moret.





Gaubert added to her earlier triumph as she and Helene Raguenes topped a field with just two other crews, both British, in the women's C2.

Freslon's afternoon was just as fruitful as the morning, as she was joined by Lise Vinet and Phénicia Dupras in winning the women's K3.

Dazeur, Charles Ferrion and Etienne Klatt of France narrowly denied the Czech Republic to be crowned men's C3 champions.

After five consecutive French victories, Slovenia managed to stem the tide when Nejc Žnidarič, Anze Urankar and Simon Oven won the men's K3 final with an impressive time of 41.99sec.

The French team of Gaubert, Raguenes and Laura Fontaine recorded another victory for their country in the subsequent race as they finished the women's C3 final first.

In the final race of the day, the men's C6, France capped off a sensational day of racing as Dazeur, Santamaria, Ferrion, Klatt, Moret and Troubady combined to overpower the Czechs once more.