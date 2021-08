ParalympicsGB partner Virgin Media has launched a sponsorship campaign #WeAreHere, a virtual movement to get the British public to support athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Comedian and The Last Leg presenter Alex Brooker, presenter Roman Kemp, taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad and presenter Sophie Morgan will front it.

"I'm excited to be working with Virgin Media to help keep everyone connected to the ParalympicsGB action out in Tokyo," said Brooker.

"We want our athletes to know the nation is right behind them and cheering them on every step of the way."

They will be encouraging fans to upload videos of themselves using the #WeAreHere hashtag to recreate their own version of a Mexican Wave, a motion often seen at sporting events where the crowd create an ocean-like wave.

This is achieved by standing up with arms raised and sitting back down, and this motion continues across the venue.

It looks to virtually create a crowd for the British athletes at the Games.

Ali Jawad will spread the word of the campaign at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Long jumper Stef Reid, sprinter Kadeena Cox, powerlifter Ali Jawad and swimmer Tom Hamer will all be encouraging people to participate from Tokyo too.

"With our Paralympians competing on the other side of the world without fans, friends, family or loved ones in attendance, they need our support more than ever," said Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2.

"That's why we're calling on a host of stars and the British public to join our #WeAreHere campaign and take part in the wave of support to show them our support that will hopefully spur them on to success in Tokyo."

Britain is consistently one of the most successful nations at the Paralympic Games, sitting second on the all-time medal table behind the United States.

At Rio 2016, Britain was second behind China on the medal table, winning 64 golds, 39 silvers and 44 bronzes.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics start today and are set to end on September 5.