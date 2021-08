Paralympians to vlog for Samsung to show own experience of Tokyo 2020

Fifteen Paralympic athletes are creating content during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for Samsung, showing their experiences of the Games to their respective audiences.

It is part of a collaboration between the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and its worldwide partner, aiming to provide behind-the-scenes footage of the event, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.

As well as the 15 Paralympic vloggers, there will be two remote supporters who will be able to share stories, posts and images of the Games, the vlogger's own social media channels and Samsung's social media channels.

American swimmer Jessica Long is the most notable vlogger, a 13-times gold medallist at the Games dating back to Athens 2004.

Spanish sprinter and long jumper Desirée Vila, who has become famous on TikTok, has also been selected; as have home athletes wheelchair basketball player Amane Yanagimoto and athletics' Tomoki Sato.

South Korean swimmer Giseong Jo, American wheelchair basketball player Jorge Sanchez, German athlete Niko Kappel, Italian triathlete Veronica Yoko Plebani, taekwondo's Jeonghun Joo of South Korea and Indian javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary have been included too.

Esto es un sueño 🇯🇵😍 pic.twitter.com/ANCr4mV4tV — Desirée Vila Bargiela (@desivila98) August 22, 2021

"It is an honour to be selected as one of the athletes to create content for the Samsung Paralympic Vloggers," said Sanchez.

"I'm thrilled to show the world how amazing and talented these athletes are [and] to give insight into the intense training Paralympic athletes do in order to compete at the highest level and make their dreams a reality."

French wheelchair rugby player Corentin Le Guen, Rwanda's sitting volleyball player Liliane Mukobwankawe, Moroccan wheelchair tennis player Najwa Awane, Chinese powerlifter Yujiao Tan and American athlete Ezra Frech complete the 15.

All those involved in the vlogging will be using Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Tokyo 2020 athlete phones.

"Tokyo 2020 is the fifth edition of the Samsung Paralympic Vloggers project, with 15 outstanding athletes and two supporters preparing to create exclusive behind the scenes video blogs from the Paralympic Games," said IPC chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence.

"This unique initiative provides a fascinating insight into the daily lives and experiences of Paralympians attending one of the world’s biggest sport events.

"We are truly excited to continue this activation with Samsung and to find out how creative athletes will be in producing content to showcase the Paralympic Games and their own personalities.

"This instalment of Samsung Paralympic Vloggers will also allow extraordinary insight into how athletes are able to adapt to a Paralympic Games during a pandemic and provide insight on the measures put in place for a safe and successful Games."

Tatyana McFadden is among those who have previously worked as Paralympic vloggers ©Getty Images

British sisters Hannah and Becky Cheetham and American Alyssa Cleland will act as the supporters to the athletes.

Initially launched at the London 2012 Games, the Samsung Paralympic Vloggers programme has previously featured Paralympic medallists such as American wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden, British boccia player David Smith and Argentinian wheelchair tennis player Gustavo Fernandez.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to open tomorrow, with the Closing Ceremony set for September 5.