Britain has selected its highest-ever percentage of female athletes for a Summer Paralympics after confirming its 227-strong squad for the Games here in Tokyo.

A total of 100 female competitors have been chosen to represent Britain, which equates to 44 per cent of the team – four per cent more than at Rio 2016.

Dame Sarah Storey - who has won 14 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals in swimming and cycling since making her Games debut at Barcelona 1992 - headlines Britain’s squad.

She is Britain’s most successful female Paralympian and will be competing at her eighth Games, equalling the record held by Di Coates.

"I am delighted to confirm the ParalympicsGB team will feature 227 supremely talented athletes and has reached the highest representation of female athletes ever at a Summer Paralympic Games, a milestone we should all be incredibly proud of," said Britain’s Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe.

"It is an absolute honour and a privilege to be Chef de Mission at Tokyo 2020 and I feel very confident that this will be a highly competitive ParalympicsGB team that will inspire the nation once again."

The squad will compete in 19 of the 22 sports at the Games, including taekwondo and badminton, which are making their Paralympic debuts.

Swimmer Ellie Challis is the youngest member of the team at 17, while archer John Stubbs is the oldest at 56.

The team is packed with experience, with 144 returning Paralympians and 43 Paralympic champions.

Canoeist Jeanette Chippington, a 12-time Paralympic medallist, has participated in the Games across five decades, with Tokyo set to be her seventh appearance after making her debut as a swimmer at Seoul 1988.

Britain is seeking to match the success of Rio 2016, where athletes won medals in 15 Paralympic sports.

The nation placed second in the overall medal table, winning 147 medals, of which 64 were gold.

"ParalympicsGB has a proud history and has finished in the top three on the medal table at the last six Paralympic Games," said Briscoe.

"I am sure there will be many memorable moments to celebrate as the media spotlight shines once again on our incredible and inspirational athletes.

"It has been a monumental effort from athletes and their support teams to get to this stage and I want to take this opportunity to recognise their individual and collective resilience and dedication to continue preparing for the Games during these unprecedented times."