Overseas attendees to the Paralympics are being told that they will face further COVID-19 restrictions during their stay in Japan, but organisers have admitted they do not have any sanctions to impose on rulebreakers.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto has confirmed rules will be "even more stringent" than they were during the Olympics in a bid to protect athletes at the Paralympics and avoid exacerbating the spread of COVID-19.

Hashimoto said people who have travelled into Japan for the Games will be asked to undergo further testing for coronavirus and stick to the same rules imposed during their two-week quarantine period.

Under the Tokyo 2020 playbook, which spells out the COVID-19 restrictions, foreign attendees are not allowed to move around the capital unless they are in transport laid on by organisers for the first 14 days and must stay in accommodation designated for accredited members.

They can also only visit venues which they have put down in their activity plan prior to their departure.

During the Olympics, the rules were lifted after visitors had been in the country for 14 days, but Hashimoto said they would now stay in place.

"Stakeholders from overseas will be asked to stick to the same rules even after their initial 14 days have passed," said Hashimoto.

"The reason why the Paralympics were postponed was because of COVID-19 so what we need is stringent anti-virus measures.

"We need to protect the athletes and the stakeholders from COVID - that is the top priority towards a successful Paralympic Games.

"We have to make sure that the athletes can compete with confidence towards their own goals.

Foreign attendees to the Paralympics will be allowed outside of the Olympic bubble for their entire stay in Japan, according to revamped coronavirus rules ©Getty Images

"They have overcome many difficulties, they have gone through many problems over the past year and overcome all these to come to Tokyo.

"We want the athletes to reach their full potential and to take the next step towards their next phase of their life, that is going to define the success of the Paralympic Games.

"Of course safety is our top priority with the athletes participating in the Games and for the residents in Tokyo and Japan we will ensure that the Games are safe and secure with thorough COVID-19 measures in place.

"Before we had the Olympic Games, many followed the rules in the playbooks, but there were some rules that were difficult to follow so we have reviewed the situation thoroughly.

"There are many people with underlying conditions that are taking part in the Paralympic Games so we need measures that are even more stringent than we had in the Olympics.

"We had the Olympic Games and we asked people to follow the rules in the playbook.

"Sometimes it was difficult to get everyone to follow the rules.

"Now with the Paralympics we are increasing the frequency of testing and in other areas we are going to practice and observe social distancing even more than the Olympic Games.

"That is what we want to ask people to do."