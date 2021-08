Parc des Princes expansion ruled out before Paris 2024 despite PSG pleas

The Parc des Princes will not be expanded until after the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, despite pleas from football club Paris Saint-German (PSG) who play their home games in the stadium.

Pierre Rabadan, sports assistant to the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, said the city hall and PSG had been in talks over the issue for several months.

"These are subjects that go beyond the simple will of each other," Rabadan told France Bleu.

"There are technical subjects and organisational arrangements for the club that are very important.

"There are architects who work on the possibilities that exist.

"To increase the capacity of the Parc des Princes, it’s complicated.

"It’s a fairly unique structure with a very particular architecture.

"A very specific concrete reinforcement with arches connected to each other, located up to the side of the ring road."

The stadium has a capacity of 49,929, which, according to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, desperately needs increasing.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, publicly expressed his desire expand the Parc des Princes ©Getty Images

"I love the Parc des Princes but we need to expand it, it’s very important for our future," Al-Khelaifi said at Lionel Messi's unveiling in the French capital.

"Every big club has today, at least 80,000 seats for its supporters."

However, an expansion of that size would require excavation under the stadium which has been firmly rejected by the Government.

"We are not going to break into the ground, because below there are things," Rabadan continued.

"It is up to PSG to express themselves, when they are ready and when we have the right model.

"Of course, the City is fully aware that the stadium is an essential asset in the development of the club and that it needs additional space to accommodate more people, in a suitable economic model.

"The president (Al-Khelaifi) announced an even higher ambition.

"Technically, today I cannot tell you if we are able to fit 80,000 places."

The Parc des Princes is set to make up part of the Paris Centre Zone at the 2024 Games, while the Stade de France is planned to act as the event's main venue.