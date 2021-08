Opinion poll claims 80 per cent of French people like handover section at Tokyo 2020

An opinion poll has claimed 80 per cent of French people liked the Paris 2024 handover section of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony.

The poll was conducted by the IFOP Institute for Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 handover was held outside the stadium, with the national anthem featuring as part of a recorded creative sequence.

The sequence also featured a BMX race over the rooftops of the French capital, with a focus on youth and urban sport.

A live celebration was shown in the gardens of the Trocadero, near the Eiffel Tower, with more than 5,000 people in attendance.

Paris 2024 said the intention of the handover was to be a meeting of both sport and the new host city.

This included featuring iconic landmarks to its everyday spaces, passing through Seine-Saint-Denis and all the way into space with the participation of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

A giant Paris 2024 flag was scheduled to be unfurled at the Eiffel Tower only for bad weather to scupper those plans.

The Paris 2024 handover focused on youth and urban sports ©Getty Images

But the Parisian organisers still put on a show with a flag raised virtually as they filmed the entire Handover Ceremony in the host city.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet were present in the capital along with a number of the country’s Olympians, including three-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner.

The poll said that 86 per cent of the public agreed the handover was "pulsating and dynamic", with the same number agreeing the ceremony gave a "good image of Paris and France".

A total of 81 per cent of the 1,018 respondents between August 9 and 11 deemed the ceremony to be "spectacular", while 76 per cent reportedly agreed that the handover made them "proud to host the next Olympic Games".

The poll reportedly found that 82 per cent of French people are in favour of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Support is claimed to be highest among young people, with 92 per cent reported among 18 to 24-year-olds.