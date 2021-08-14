Nina Betschart and Tanja Hüberli are the new European women's beach volleyball champions following victory in Vienna - meaning a Swiss pair has won the gold medal two years in a row.

Betschart and Hüberli were taken to a tiebreak in their semi-final against Germany's Karla Borger and Julia Sude, but came through 21-9, 22-24, 16-14.

Young Dutch duo Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam beat Latvia's Tīna Graudiņa and Anastasija Kravčenoka - champions in 2019 - in the other semi-final to set up a showdown for gold.

That match proved more comfortable for the Swiss, who won 21-15, 21-12.

"We're so excited to be European champions," said 28-year-old Betschart.

"The Dutch are a great team but they aren't as experienced and maybe that played a factor in the final as we had been there before."



Hüberli is 25, whereas Schoon and Stam are 19 and 22.

Borger and Sude beat their Latvian opponents in three sets to claim bronze.

Switzerland has won back-to-back titles after Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré claimed the top women's honour in Latvia last year.

By coincidence, it was Heidrich and Vergé-Dépré who knocked Hüberli and Betschart out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the round of 16.