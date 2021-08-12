Men’s pool action and women’s knockout matches took place on another busy day of action at the 2021 EuroBeachVolley tournament in Austria.

Pool A was won by Norway’s Olympic champion pair of Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sørum, who beat Quincy Aye and Arnaud Gauthier-Rat of France 21-14, 18-21, 15-9, before overcoming host nation pairing Robin Seidl and Philipp Waller 21-13, 23-21.

Pool B was won by the Czech Republic team of Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner, who defeated Austria’s Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst 21-17, 21-13, before coming from behind to beat Latvia’s Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs 22-24, 21-19, 15-12.

In Pool C, Russia’s pairing of Nikita Liamin and Taras Myskiv ran out winners, after beating Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins of Latvia 27-25, 22-20, and later Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak of Poland 24-26, 21-19, 15-8.

Pool D was won by Spanish pair Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira, who first beat Jakub Szalankiewicz and Michal Bryl of Poland 16-21, 21-16, 17-15, before sweeping aside Italy’s Adrian Ignacio Carambula and Gianluca Dal Corso 21-9, 21-15.

In Pool E, Netherlands pairing Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen won their pool without dropping a game.

Brouwer and Meeuwsen first beat Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Lukas Pfretzschner 21-19, 21-12 before overcoming compatriots Stefan Boermans and Yorick De Groot 21-15, 21-17.

Katja Stam, left and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands won the sole three-game encounter as the women's knockout stage started at EuroBeachVolley ©Getty Images

Pool F was won by Germany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler, who defeated compatriots Alexander Walkenhorst and Sven Winter 21-19, 21-12, before beating Italy’s Paolo Nicolai and Daniele Lupo 18-21, 21-12, 17-15, in a reversal of the result from their tie-breaker match at Tokyo 2020.

In Pool G, the Dutch pairing of Christiaan Varenhorst and Steven van de Velde came through two three-game encounters overcoming Italians Jakob Windisch and Samuele Cottafava 21-18, 25-27, 15-12, before beating Russia’s Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy 21-12, 20-22, 15-12, as they won the pool.

Similarly, Pool H was won by Belgian pairing Dries Koekelkoren and Tom van Walle who triumphed in two three-game encounters.

Koekelkoren and van Walle first beat Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg of Austria 21-15, 16-21, 15-13, before overcoming Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov of Russia 28-26, 19-21, 15-9.

Meanwhile, the women’s competition at Danube Island in Vienna reached the first knockout phase, with the winners progressing to the round of 16 to face the pool winners, and the defeated teams eliminated.

The first match of the day saw Germans Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider overcome Russia’s Mariia Bocharova and Maria Voronina 21-13, 21-12, before an all Czech Republic affair saw Barbora Hermannova and Marie-Sara Stochlova defeat Michala Kvapilova and Martina Williams 21-18, 21-14.

Polish pair Kinga Wojtasik and Katarzyna Kociolek triumphed 21-18, 21-16 against Riikka Lehtonen and Niina Ahtiainen of Finland before the sole three-game contest of the day in the women’s draw, which saw Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands overcome Marta Menegatti and Viktoria Orsi Toth of Italy 19-21, 21-14, 15-13.

The second German pair to win on the day were Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger who overcame Ingrid Lunde and Emilie Olimstad of Norway 22-20, 21-15, before Esmee Bobner and Zoe Sarah Verge-Depre of Switzerland earned a walkover victory at the expense of Ekaterina Birlova and Anastasiia Frolova of Russia.

The final two women’s knockout matches of the day saw Paula Gutierrez Soria and Carro Marquez de Acuna Maria Belen of Spain beat Agata Ceynowa and Jagoda Gruszczynska of Poland 21-19, 21-13, before Austrian pair Katharina Schutzenhofer and Lena Plesiutschnig beat Vasiliki Arvaniti and Panagiota Karagkouni of Greece 21-16, 21-19.