The women’s EuroBeachVolley competition got underway at Danube Island in Austria, with four games taking place in each of the eight pools.

The first matches were in Pool E, and saw German pair Julia Sude and Karla Borger defeat Spain’s Angela Lobato Herrero and Daniela Álvarez Mendoza in straight sets 21-18, 21-16, followed by the Czech Republic’s Barbara Hermannová and Marie-Sara Stochlova coming from behind to defeat Norway’s Ingrid Lunde and Emilie Olimstad.

Sude and Borger made it two wins for the day with a victory over Hermannová and Stochlova in three sets 17-21, 21-17, 15-8 in the afternoon, while Lunde and Olimstad saw off Lobato and Álvarez Mendoza in straight sets.

The host nation began with two defeats as Franziska Friedl and Eva Pfeffer lost to the Netherlands’ Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink and then Greece’s Vasiliki Arvaniti and Panagiota Karagkouni in Pool F.

The Dutch top the pool after also defeating Germany’s Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider 21-18, 14-21, 15-11, while the German pair’s straight sets win over Arvaniti and Karagkouni leaves both teams with one victory apiece.

Highest-ranked pair of the competition Tanja Hüberli and Nina Betschart of Switzerland opened their tournament with victories over Norway’s Ane Guro Tveit Hjortland and Sunniva Helland-Hansen 16-21, 21-10, 15-9 and Germany’s Kim Behrens and Sandra Ittlinger 21-16, 21-13 in Pool C.

The German duo had earlier beaten Russia’s Mariia Bocharova and Maria Voronina in straight sets, who also lost to Hjortland and Helland-Hansen in their second match.

In Pool G, Germany’s Chantal Laboureur and Cinja Tillmann defeated Austria’s Dorina and Ronja Klinger 21-13, 19-21, 15-10 and Italy’s Marta Menegatti and Viktoria Orsi Toth 17-21, 21-16, 15-10, requiring a final set decider in both matches.

The Italian pair had earlier beaten Russia’s Ekaterina Birlova and Anastasiia Frolova in straight sets.

Birlova and Frolova added a win over the Klingers 22-20, 22-24, 15-9.

In Pool A, The Netherlands’ Marleen Ramond-van Iersel and Pleun Ypma lost their first set against Riikka Lehtonen and Niina Ahtiainen, but then won four consecutive sets to beat the Finnish pair 11-21, 21-19, 15-10 and then Poland’s Jagoda Gruszczynska and Agata Ceynowa 21-9, 21-18.

The Polish team came from a set behind to beat Finland’s Anniina Parkkinen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen in their first match, but their opponents later triumphed in straight sets in the all-Finnish clash against Lehtonen and Ahtiainen.

Russia’s Ksenia Dabizha and Svetlana Kholomina won both their Pool B matches against Austria’s Nadine Strauss and Anja Dörfler 21-18, 18-21, 15-9 and Switzerland’s Esmée Böbner and Zoé Sarah Vergé-Dépré 25-23, 21-16.

The Swiss duo had earlier beaten the Netherlands’ Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon in straight sets.

Schoon and Stam then marked up a win over Strauss and Dörfler.

Pool D got underway in the afternoon, with Latvia’s Anastasija Kravcenoka and Tina Graudina impressively vanquishing France’s Lezana Placette and Alexia Richard 21-17, 21-17 and Poland’s Kinga Wojtasik and Katarzyna Kociolek in straight sets 21-18, 21-16.

Wojtasik and Kociolek beat Spain’s Paula Soria Gutiérrez and María Belén Carro Márquez de Acuña in straight sets, but they bounced back with a two-set win against Placette and Richard.

The last group of four to commence was Pool H, and Austria’s Katharina Schützenhöfer and Lena Plesiutschnig got off to a winning start against Michala Kvapilová and Martina Williams of the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian pair Inna and Iryna Makhno beat compatriots Valentyna Davidova and Diana Mulenko, who also lost to Kvapilová and Williams 21-19, 21-14.

The twin sisters then defeated the Austrians 21-17, 17-21, 15-13.