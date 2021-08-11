FIS President Eliasch admits road to Beijing 2022 "will not be easy"

International Ski Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch has admitted the six months until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics "will not be easy" in his latest message following Tokyo 2020.

He praised the work of organisers to ensure Tokyo 2020 went ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eliasch said Beijing 2022 could boost sports and athletes "into the global spotlight".

"For the last two weeks, the world has watched the Olympic Games in Tokyo with great fascination," said Eliasch.

"Like the rest of the world, I was amazed by the many exceptional performances of the athletes and the compelling storylines.

"But what I found myself the most impressed by was the team work - the way all of the stakeholders came together to make this edition of the Games possible.

"It was proof that when everyone is working towards a common goal, anything is possible.

"In 180 days, the world of winter sports will also come together for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

"It will be the chance for winter sports to capture everyone’s imaginations and propel our sports and athletes into the global spotlight.

"But if Tokyo is any indication, the road to Beijing will not be easy.

"If there’s anything that the last year-and-a-half has taught us it is to expect the unexpected and to be prepared for every scenario."

Along with concerns over COVID-19, calls have been made to strip Beijing of the Olympics due to human rights abuses in China ©Getty Images

He noted that although sport understood COVID-19 better than it did at the start of the pandemic, the virus "may impact" the 2022 Games.

"While modern technology has allowed us to combat the COVID-19 virus at rapid pace, it is still not eradicated and continues to pose a threat to our daily lives," said Eliasch.

"We must accept that much like Tokyo, the pandemic may impact the Beijing Olympics.

"The last World Cup season showed us that this spirit of cooperation and collaboration is very much alive within FIS - and this will provide us with groundwork we need for the very important Olympic season."

Eliasch ended his message by stating that working together could bring success to the upcoming Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 2022.

Following the resignation of the late former FIS President Gian-Franco Kasper, Eliasch was elected the new head of the governing body for skiing and snowboarding in June.