Weightlifting has reached "a do or die moment" in its quest to remain an Olympic Games sport and it is doomed to fail under the current leadership of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

That, said campaigners for reform in the way the sport is governed, was the clear message from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when it made changes to the Olympic Charter yesterday.

Thomas Bach, the IOC President, warned on Friday (August 6) that "we still need to see a culture change in this International Federation".

The chief executive of USA Weightlifting, Phil Andrews, has urged 11 members of the IWF Board to resign immediately and believes it would be right for the entire board to go, "as unfair as that might feel".

"This is do or die - the next vote by the Member Federations will be like a referendum," Andrews told insidethegames.

"'Yes' to a new Constitution that is acceptable to the IOC, or 'No' to that Constitution and to our continued existence on the programme of the Olympic Games."

Asked by insidethegames if he was considering his position, Mike Irani, the IWF’s Interim President, did not respond.

USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews has called upon the IWF Board to resign in a bid to retain its Olympic status ©Phil Andrews

When two Board members wrote letters of resignation about two weeks ago - Jose Quinones of Peru and Shakrillo Makhmudov of Uzbekistan - they were not accepted by Irani and his Board and both men attended the Olympic Games, which finished in Tokyo last night.

The changes approved yesterday give the IOC Executive Board the power to suspend weightlifting from 2024 Olympic Games in Paris without reference to the IOC’s full membership at the next Session in 2022.

Unless a new Constitution that is acceptable to the IOC is adopted at a delayed IWF Congress between August 28 and 31, weightlifting is likely to be suspended at the next IOC Board meeting on September 8, or the one that follows on October 5.

The latest draft version of the new Constitution, which was drawn up after negotiations in which Andrews took part, is not strong enough to appease the IOC’s concerns.

It includes changes that the IOC specifically warned against, regarding eligibility of IWF election candidates and Board members.

Those changes favour Irani and Board members Sam Coffa of Australia and Maxim Agapitov of Russia.

Quinones would also have been ineligible to sit on the board under the original version of the proposed Constitution, which was drawn up by independent experts, unanimously approved by a Commission that featured IWF Board members, then changed against the wishes of its authors.

The Constitution failed to gain the necessary two-thirds majority when the Congress was held in June.

It is due to resume on August 28 in Doha in Qatar, far later than the IWF originally stated.

John Coates, the Australian vice-president of the IOC, told the Session in Tokyo that the IWF Board had been given "very specific recommendations that have not been followed…If Federations are going to continue to disregard directions, then there should be this power [for the IOC Board to remove them] in there.”

“The [IOC] Executive Board made those directions for good reason, to ensure the reputation of the Olympic Movement...was not tarnished."

Maxim Agapitov's successful appeal at CAS to have his accreditation for Tokyo 2020 restored angered the IOC ©RWF

The IOC was also irked by a challenge to its decision to withdraw the accreditation of five IWF Board members for Tokyo 2020, a further statement on its opinion of weightlifting’s leadership.

Agapitov won a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the accreditations were restored.

The IOC argued at that hearing that any decision on accreditations was its own to make.

It has now amended the Olympic Charter to strengthen accreditation rules.

Attila Adamfi, former director general of the IWF, said on a social media group for reformers within the sport, "It doesn’t matter if the [latest draft Constitution] is supported by two thirds, three quarters or 100 per cent of the members.

"If the sport is to survive it needs IOC recognition, not a Constitution with weakened criteria supported by two thirds."

Andrews featured in negotiations aimed at producing a new draft of the Constitution that would meet with members’ approval, but now accepts that the eligibility criteria were not robust enough to gain the IOC’s support.

He spoke for the "Reformers" alongside Karoliina Lundahl of Finland, a current IWF Board member, and Germany’s Florian Sperl, while the "Old Guard" was represented by Coffa, Quinones and the IWF general secretary Mohamed Jaloud.

Andrews said: "We have to see people place the sport over themselves in leadership positions.

"We have no choice.

"Essentially that we must change leadership on or before 7 September.

"We negotiated in good faith and I want to thank Jose Quinones, Sam Coffa and Mohammed Jaloud for coming to the table around a constitution that could receive a majority of votes.

"With that said, it appears it simply will not be enough. At this point I would recommend not to vote for the negotiated constitution."

Andrews said it would be best if the entire Board stood down, but at the very least 11 members who are out of favour with the IOC should resign: Irani, Jaloud, Coffa, Quinones, Agapitov, Makhmudov, Intarat Yodbangtoey, Nicu Vlad (full resignation), Hasan Akkus (full resignation), Mahmoud Mahgoub and Zhanat Tussupbekov.

Vlad and Akkus both "stepped aside" after being charged with doping violations recently.

"Some of these individuals are longstanding colleagues and indeed some are friends, but right now we must put the sport before our future as an Olympic sport," said Andrews.

"We simply cannot waste a moment more - the old guard must depart if we are to have any chance of retaining the Olympic Programme status that means everything to our sport, our Member Federations, and, most importantly, our athletes."