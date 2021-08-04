Pyeongchang 2018 ski slope to be dismantled to restore forest before Gangwon 2024

One of the pistes used for Alpine skiing at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is to be demolished - potentially even prior to the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games - in a bid to restore the forest.

Jeongseon Alpine Centre hosted Alpine combined, downhill and super-G events at Pyeongchang 2018, while slalom and giant slalom were held at Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

Yongpyong Alpine Centre is set to host Alpine skiing at Gangwon 2024 and is only 11 miles away from the soon-to-be-dismantled resort.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination said it reached the decision with the Environment Ministry and the Korea Forest Service (KFS), accepting the recommendation of a task force to close the piste on Mount Gariwang.

The Gangwon Provincial Government will establish a team for the reforestation of the resort, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Once a team is established, consultations are set to be held with the Environment Ministry and the KSF before the end of 2021.

The slope's cable cars can run until 2024 "at the latest", according to Yonhap - the same year as the Youth Olympics are due to take place in the region.

The KFS and the Ministry of Environment only permitted construction of the venue for Pyeongchang 2018 under the condition the site reverted back after the Olympic Games.

With Yongpyong Alpine Centre instead chosen to host competition at Gangwon 2024, the resort closure should not have any immediate impact on venue plans for the Games.

Reforestation will be welcome news to environmental groups in South Korea which protested the initial clearing of the area to make way for the slope in 2015.

The area is regarded by some to be sacred due to a connection with the Joseon Dynasty, when civilians were prohibited from entering the forest to preserve the wild ginseng offered to the king.

Mount Gariwang was regarded as the only suitable venue by the International Ski Federation prior to Pyeongchang 2018, from 10 proposed candidates.

The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are set to take place from January 19 to February 2 2024.