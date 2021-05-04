Gangwon 2024 has launched a youth engagement programme ahead of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

A total of 30 young people have been selected to take part in the programme, which has been titled the Youth Supporters initiative.

Organisers say the participants will play a key role in the planning and promotion of the Games.

The Youth Supporters will help with the development of digital content, communications and other Youth Olympic Games-related activities.

It is hoped this will help to engage young people throughout the host nation and beyond.

All the Youth Supporters are under the age of 24.

Eight are young South Korean athletes, including four from the Seoul Physical Education High School curling team and four from Sangji Daegwallyeong High School's bobsleigh and skeleton teams.

"It is an honour to be part of the Youth Supporters programme of Gangwon 2024," said Oh Kyu-nam, a 19-year-old curler from Seoul Physical Education High School.

Gangwon 2024 says the programme forms part of efforts to engage young people throughout the entire Youth Olympic Games project.

Organisers hope the project will empower them to voice their opinions and enable them to play a leading role in the delivery of the Games.

Venues from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics will be used at the Games ©Getty Images

It is claimed this is in line with the Games' vision of "youth celebrating peaceful coexistence and unity through sport to create a better future together".

Five mentors have been selected to support the initiative.

This includes Kim Ji-yun, who was previously a volunteer at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

"I volunteered as an interpreter at Pyeongchang 2018 and now, for Gangwon 2024, I am a mentor," Kim said.

"I feel proud and responsible at the same time.

"I will make every effort to be a helpful youth mentor, showing great passion and using my experiences from Pyeongchang 2018."

Gangwon 2024 is expected to benefit from many facilities used for Pyeonchang 2018 to ensure a cost-efficient and sustainable Youth Olympic Games.

Mountain sports are set to be held in Pyeongchang with ice events likely to take place in Gangneung.

Gangwon Province was awarded the event by the International Olympic Committee at its Session in Lausanne in January 2020.

Competition is tentatively scheduled for January 19 to February 2 in 2024.