Gangwon 2024 spells out vision at first meeting with IOC Coordination Commission

Organisers set out their mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) during their first meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission.

The Gangwon 2024 Organising Committee said its vision was to see "youth celebrating peaceful coexistence and unity through sport to create a better future together".

Zhang Hong, chair of the Coordination Commission and an IOC member, insists the "transformation starts now" and believes the Games' impact on young people in South Korea will be "exponential".

Various programmes are set to be developed in collaboration with the Pyeongchang 2018 Legacy Foundation as well as schools, local sports clubs and youth organisation to encourage engagement and cultural activities.

Peace youth camps, cultural exhibitions and sports initiations are among the events planned ahead of the Games in three years’ time.

The "Youth Supporters Programme" is also due to begin at the start of the 1,000-day countdown on April 24 which aims to promote communication opportunities and create content to raise awareness of the YOG.

The first meeting of the Coordination Commission and Gangwon 2024 was held virtually on March 30 and 31, and officials discussed opportunities and challenges related to the project.

"Gangwon 2024 will promote youth participation in sport, nurture winter sports athletes and expand the base of winter sports, solidify Gangwon province's position as a winter sports hub in Asia, and spread the Olympic values around the world," said Gangwon 2024 President Shin Chang-jae.

"In doing so, Gangwon 2024 will create far-reaching changes in sport and culture.

"At the centre of change, there will be youth.

"For the three years until the Games, the team will work tirelessly to deliver successful YOG together with stakeholders and the youth."

Gangwon 2024 organisers are expected to use existing venues that held events during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Zhang believes the YOG’s impact "stretches far beyond the competition period".

"Gangwon 2024 has the opportunity to build on the great work already accomplished by Pyeongchang 2018 and leverage the ongoing activities in youth sport and Olympic values education to mobilise and engage youth," said Zhang.

"This is a unique opportunity that is afforded by hosting the Olympic Winter Games and the Winter YOG within a six-year time span.

"Transformation starts now.

"The positive impacts on the local youth have the potential to be exponential."

Another topic discussed at the meeting was the competition sites for Gangwon 2024.

The event programme was approved by the IOC Executive Board last month, pending details on freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

The IOC has said Gangwon 2024 requires additional time to complete the planning for the sites and venues for those two events.

A joint site assessment, to be conducted with the International Ski Federation, is due to be finalised "this spring".

Gangwon 2024 is expected to benefit from many facilities used for Pyeonchang 2018 to ensure a cost-efficient and sustainable YOG.

Mountain sports are set to be held in Pyeongchang with ice events likely to take place in Gangneung.

The IOC said organisers also demonstrated that "roles have been clearly established between all the stakeholders in Korea, which is key to delivering the visions and ambitions" of the Games.

Staging some events across the border in North Korea has been mooted in the past.

The "Edition Plan", a document which defines all the key elements necessary for the delivery of the event, was another topic discussed at the meeting.

It is expected to be finalised in the coming months.