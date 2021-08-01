Sprinter Timanovskaya in police care after being sent home from Olympics by Belarus NOC

Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya claims to have been taken to the airport in Tokyo against her will after criticising coaches on social media, and is now reported to be in the care of Japanese police amid concern for the athlete's welfare.

The runner posted a video seemingly from Haneda Airport pleading for help from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and saying the the Belarusian authorities were attempting to "forcibly take me out of the country without my consent".

The 24-year-old later told Reuters she will "will not return to Belarus" and is now in the care of Japanese police.

Timanovskaya plans to apply for asylum in anther European country and National Anti-Crisis Management - a shadow government organised by Belarusian activists opposed to President Alexander Lukashenko - said that the Polish Embassy in Japan had come forward to offer assistance.

The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) had claimed in a statement that: "The coaching staff of the Belarusian national athletics team made a decision to withdraw Krystsina Tsimanouskaya from the Olympic Games, according to the doctor’s report on her mental and emotional state."

Timanovskaya herself rubbished that, claiming not to have been seen by a doctor.

❗️Kristina Timanovskaya asks the International Olympic Committee for help



«I am asking the International Olympic Committee for help,pressure has been put on me and they are trying to take me out of the country without my consent,so I am asking the @iocmedia to intervene in this» pic.twitter.com/W0TlSzI0Bh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 1, 2021

The sprinter had previously complained online about being entered into women's 4x400 metres relay - an event she does not specialise in - because some of the athletes Belarus planned to enter were barred form the Olympics because they had not been tested enough in the lead-up to the Games.

On Friday (August 30), Timanovskaya was fourth in her 100m heat.

Timanovskaya was also entered in the 200m and 4x400m relay, but will no longer take part.

"The IOC has seen the reports in the media, is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC for clarification," it said in a statement.

The President of the NOCRB, Viktor Lukashenko, is banned from attending Tokyo 2020, as is his father and former NOCRB head, Alexander Lukashenko, who was controversially re-elected as President of Belarus last year in elections widely dismissed as neither free or fair.

The IOC banned both men over allegations of political discrimination towards athletes, some of whom were imprisoned for taking part in anti-Government protests.

Concern for Timanovskaya's welfare comes after journalist Roman Protasevich was "kidnapped" in May when Belarus dispatched a fighter jet to force a flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk, claiming there was a bomb threat.

Police arrested Protasevich - a Lukashenko critic - and his partner, Sofia Sapega, when the Ryanair plane landed.

More follows.