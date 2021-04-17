Jordanian boxer Rashed Al Swaisat reportedly underwent brain surgery after suffering a serious injury during the Youth World Championships in Kielce.

Al Swaisat collapsed in the third round of his under-81 kilograms contest with Anton Winogradow of Estonia and was immediately rushed to hospital.

According to Radio Kielce, doctors at the hospital in the Polish city decided brain surgery was the best option and he remains in intensive care.

It is not clear how the incident occurred.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) confirmed in a statement that Al Swaisat had been taken to hospital after the bout.

يتابع الاتحاد الأردني للملاكمة الحالة الصحية للاعب المنتخب الوطني للشباب ، راشد صويصات ، والذي تعرض لإصابة خلال نزاله في... Posted by ‎الاتحاد الاردني للملاكمة‎ on Friday, 16 April 2021

"In line with AIBA medical protocols, a doctor was ringside in the neutral corner and reacted immediately," AIBA said.

"He was quickly joined by a second doctor, administering initial treatment in the ring.

"An ambulance was onsite and quickly took the athlete to a nearby hospital where the athlete is currently receiving expert treatment.

"The health and wellbeing of our athletes are always AIBA’s main focus.

"AIBA’s concerns and actions now are with Rashed, his family, teammates and all the participants in the Championships at this difficult time."

The Jordanian Boxing Federation said it was monitoring the condition of its athlete and wished him a "speedy and urgent" recovery.