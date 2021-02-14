Malagò has confidence in Draghi as Italian Prime Minister does not appoint Sports Minister

Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò has expressed confidence in new Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi despite the absence of a Sports Minister.

Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn-in as Italy’s Prime Minister yesterday.

A unity government of the main political parties has been established, following the collapse of the previous Government led by Giuseppe Conte last month.

A total of 24 Ministers were revealed by Draghi on Friday (February 12), with the Sports Ministry remaining vacant.

The position had been previously held by Vincenzo Spadafora.

Spadafora had been a leading official in a draft sports law, which saw CONI threatened with a ban from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee.

The draft law would create a Government-controlled organisation to distribute funds to the country's national governing bodies - a role previously held by CONI.

The new legislation also looked to put term limits on CONI, which could have caused interruptions into preparations for the Olympic Games.

Facing a potential ban last month, the Italian Government approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of CONI.

Spadafora was one of few politicians to have held the role of Minister of Sport in Italy, with several Governments having chosen not to have the office.

Prior to Spadafora serving in the role, Giancarlo Giorgetti had served as the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for sport.

Roberto Garofoli, the cabinet secretary, has been tipped to potentially take a similar role.

The new cabinet was sworn-in yesterday in Italy ©Getty Images

The change potentially could strengthen the position of CONI, whose President Malagò said he trusts Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Draghi.

"There is great confidence in President Mattarella who has always shown a sensitivity out of the ordinary," Malagò said, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"We are well aware of Draghi's sympathy for our world and its credibility.

"The only two people who know anything on the subject are the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister in charge.

"I don't know if the person who will deal with sport will be a technician, a politician, a man or a woman, if he will have powers for other sectors.

"In general, the approach of this Government is certainly that of having extremely competent people.

"I believe that the proxies will go into the hands of subjects who are very well prepared in specific sectors and we are pleased about this."

The change in Italy comes with the country preparing to host the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 in 2026, with the Paralympics due to run from March 6 to 15 2026.