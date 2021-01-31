Three Five Star politicians call for Malagò to step aside from CONI and Milan Cortina 2026 roles

Three members of the Five Star Movement have called for Giovanni Malagò to step aside from his roles as Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and Milan-Cortina 2026 President, despite the country avoiding a ban from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Italian Government last week approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of the CONI.

The move saw CONI avoid sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It was feared that Italy would face a flag and national anthem ban for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to a controversial sports law, which was considered to have threatened the autonomy of CONI.

Government interference in a National Olympic Committee is strictly prohibited under the Olympic Charter.

Three politicians from Italy’s Five Star Movement have criticised Malagò, despite CONI avoiding sanctions.

Senator Emanuele Dessi and fellow politicians Felice Mariani and Manuel Tuzi described the process as a "pantomime."

"The world of sport is already too tried by the pandemic, it did not deserve the continuation of this pantomime," the politicians said, according to Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport.

"Which has only one manager Giovanni Malagò.

"If we have come one step away from these absurd sanctions, and only because this man since 2013 has perceived the Olympic Committee as his own thing.

"The time has come for him to do a favour to all the sportsmen of our country and to himself by resigning.

"And it is appropriate that he take a step backwards also with respect to the Presidency of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Committee."

Giovanni Malagò heads the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee after leading their successful bid for the Games ©Getty Images

Malagò became President of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Organising Committee in 2019, after leading the country’s successful bid for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Despite the calls from the three Five Star Movement politicians, insidethegames understands there is no prospect of Malagò stepping down from the positions.

Malagò has also led CONI since 2013 and was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2018.

His IOC membership started in January 2019.

Malagò was elected as an individual member of the IOC, with his status not linked to his CONI role.