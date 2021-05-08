A proposed law in France seeks to require governing bodies to have gender parity following the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The "Bill to democratise sport in France" was first filed in January and was adopted by France’s National Assembly in March.

The bill has now been referred to the Committee on Culture, Education and Communication.

A section of the proposed act centres on the governance framework for federations, as well as professional leagues.

The text adopted by the National Assembly would see federations required to ensure a minimum proportion of 40 per cent of seats for each sex on the bodies.

An amendment has now proposed the balance should be 50 per cent, ensuring gender parity within the leadership of federations.

Should the act become law, governing bodies holding elections within 18 months of the law being passed would be required to comply.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, only two of France’s 36 Olympic federations are led by women.

Isabelle Jouin was elected as French Hockey Federation President in January, while Nathalie Péchalat leads the French Ice Skating Federation.

The proposed law would limit governing body and professional leagues Presidents to a maximum of three terms in office.

Former ice dancer Nathalie Péchalat was elected French Ice Skating Federation President earlier this year ©Getty Images

Officials would be required to comply with increased transparency, with stricter checks over their potential interests.

The French National Olympic and Sports Committee would also be required to produce an annual public report, which would highlight its work in fighting against discrimination and against physical, sexual and gender-based violence.

The bill also seeks to strengthen measures against the manipulation of sport, with a national platform against illegal betting, along with a system aimed at combatting illegal streaming of live sporting events.

The proposed law would also offer the chance for clubs and associations to use sporting equipment from colleges and schools, along with increased local sport plans in municipalities.