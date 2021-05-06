World number one Medina makes last-16 exit at World Surf League in Margaret River

World number one Gabriel Medina was eliminated in the last 16 stage as the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour continued at Margaret River.

Medina faced Seth Moniz of the United States for a place in the semi-finals and lost by 9.84 to 9.53.

Moniz’s reward is a quarter-final against Matthew McGillivray after the South African surfer beat Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi by 12.77 to 11.08.

Reigning men's champion Ítalo Ferreira of Brazil features on the same side of the draw and faces compatriot Filipe Toledo in the quarter-finals.

Ferreria overcame Caio Ibelli by 16.57 to 10.84, while Toledo beat Jadson Andre in two all-Brazilian last 16 contests.

John John Florence remains on track on the other side of the draw and set up a quarter-final with compatriot Griffin Colapinto.

The winner will face either Jordy Smith of South Africa or Australia’s Ryan Callinan in the last four.

The women’s event has already reached the last four stage after quarter-finals took place today.

Carissa Moore, the reigning WSL champion from 2019, advanced to the semi-finals after overcoming Australia’s Isabella Nichols by 14.57 to 10.33.

The American will now face Stephanie Gilmore, who won an all-Australian semi-final against Sally Fitzgibbons by 15.73 to 14.17.

Australia’s Bronte Macaulay beat France’s Johanne Defay on the other side of the draw due to a higher scoring wave after both surfers finished the heat with a score of 11.83.

Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb completes the semi-final line-up after winning by 16.23 to 14.17 against Australia’s Tyler Wright.