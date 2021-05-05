UEFA has confirmed squads for this year’s European Championship will be increased from 23 to 26 players in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in a bid to help countries cope with a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

"To mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players due to possible positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine measures, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the squads for all participating teams," a statement from UEFA read.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Italy manager Roberto Mancini had previously called for the size of squads to be expanded.

The 24 teams set to compete in Euro 2020 have until June 1 to confirm their squads.

Following the submissions, nations will be allowed to make unlimited replacements in the event of a "serious injury or illness" ahead of their opening match.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez was among a number of coaches that called on UEFA to increase the size of squads to 26 due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

UEFA confirmed players who have tested positive for coronavirus or who have been declared as "close contacts" can be replaced before the first fixture but cannot be brought back into the squad.

Matchday squads will remain at 23 players with teams allowed to make five substitutes during the tournament.

UEFA wants all venues to admit spectators at a minimum of 25 per cent capacity.

Euro 2020 is now set to be held in 11 cities across the continent after Irish capital Dublin was cut from the list after failing to give assurances of fan presence at matches.

London in England, Munich in Germany, Rome in Italy, Baku in Azerbaijan, Saint Petersburg in Russia, Budapest in Hungary, Bucharest in Hungary, Amsterdam in The Netherlands, Seville in Spain, Glasgow in Scotland and Copenhagen in Denmark are planned host cities.

Euro 2020 - which has kept the same name despite being delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus crisis - is scheduled to begin on June 11 and finish on July 11.