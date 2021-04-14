The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has been given the all-clear by the country’s Government to allow fans to attend matches at this year’s European Championship.

It has been confirmed that Roma’s Stadio Olimpico will be allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity during the tournament which is set to be held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Government’s announcement, UEFA said Rome had be "fully confirmed as a venue" for the rescheduled Euro 2020.

Rome is set to stage the opening game of the tournament between Italy and Turkey on June 11 along with two further Group A matches and a quarter-final on July 3.

"The Government approval of the public’s presence at Rome’s Euro 2020 matches is wonderful news that we will immediately pass on to UEFA," said FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.

"The message that the government sends to the country is one of great confidence and extraordinary vision.

"Italy is showing courage, that it is fighting against the pandemic and at the same time working to restart safely according to a clear and defined programme and schedule."

Irish capital Dublin, Bilbao in Spain and Munich in Germany have yet to provide assurances to UEFA over the presence of spectators.

The Euro 2020 opener between Italy and Turkey is scheduled to be held at the Stadio Olimpico ©Getty Images

A deadline of April 19 has been set by UEFA but Franco Locatelli, the chief scientific advisor for the Italian Government, questioned whether it was enough time to give a firm decision over fans considering rising COVID-19 cases across Europe.

Italy has the second-highest death toll from coronavirus in Europe behind the United Kingdom having recorded more than 115,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

"It would be desirable for UEFA to give a little more time because it is difficult to make a forecast for an event that will take place in two months’ time," Locatelli told Italian broadcaster RAI.

"If we could wait until the start of May, it would be more feasible to make a forecast more consistent with the evolution of the epidemic."

UEFA wants all 12 proposed hosts to guarantee the presence of fans at games at Euro 2020 - which has kept the same name despite being delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus crisis.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has previously warned that UEFA will "meet with resistance" if it continues to insist fans be present at matches in Munich.

Last week, the Royal Spanish Football Federation claimed it was "impossible" to meet Basque Government requirements for spectators to be allowed in the San Mamés venue.

The Football Association of Ireland said Government advice had left it "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels".