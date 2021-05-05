Hungary’s reigning teqball doubles world champions Adam Blazsovics and Csaba Banyik earned gold after saving three match points in a thrilling final at the Budapest Challenger against fellow countrymen Bence Forgacs and Matyas Odnoga.

After defeating Romanian pair Apor Gyorgydeak and Szabolcs Ilyes 12-5, 12-6 in the semi-finals of the International Federation of Teqball event, the world champions looked destined to go the entire competition without dropping a set.

But Forgacs and Odnoga, whom they had beaten 12-7, 12-3 in the group stages, had other ideas.

After recovering from that defeat to qualify for the knockout phase, Forgacs and Odnoga, who have a football tennis background, had produced a fine series of victories to reach the final.

In the round of 16 they beat compatriots Zsombor Bene and Barna Kovacsfi 12-7, 11-12, 12-8 and then reached the semi-finals with a 12-5, 8-12, 12-8 win over Julien Grondin and Hugo Rabeux of France.

A 12-10, 12-10 win over Adam Bako and Soma Fordos in the semi-finals presented them with a return match against the world champions, who won the first set 12-7.

Forgacs and Odnoga, however, rallied to take the second 12-11 and raced into a 6-1 lead in the deciding set before their opponents halted the slide.

But it looked as if the underdogs would be triumphant as they earned themselves three match points after pushing on to establish an 11-8 lead.

Hungary's world doubles champions Adam Blazsovics and Csaba Banyik showed their fighting qualities on their way to winning the event ©FITEQ

Blazsovics and Banyik went on to win six of the next seven points to take the set 14-12.

"Csaba (Banyik) and I were really looking forward to this competition as we curious to see how other doubles teams had developed in the last year," said Blazsovics.

"For us the goal, as always, was to finish in first place and we wanted to show why we are the current world champions.

"In the final we had to fight hard against two excellent players from BP Teqers, Bence Forgacs and Matyas Odnoga.

"From the second set onwards they just got better and better and we had to overcome huge disadvantages of being 6-1 and 11-8 down.

"We had to gather all our strength and just focus on turning a seemingly impossible situation to our advantage.”

In the bronze medal match, Bako and Fordos beat Gyorgydeak and Ilyes 12-8, 10-12, 12-7.